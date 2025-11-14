Night attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, damaged buildings and heating networks

As a result of a massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of November 14, damage to residential buildings was recorded in several districts of the capital. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

Details

According to him, as of 2:44 a.m., 9 people were injured, four of whom were hospitalized by medics, including one man in extremely serious condition. In addition, according to the mayor:

in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, as well as on the territory of an educational institution. In addition, as a result of falling debris, a car caught fire;

in the Dniprovskyi district, 3 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged, as well as a private estate, a fire in an open area;

in the Podilskyi district, 5 residential buildings were damaged, as well as a non-residential building;

in Shevchenkivskyi, as a result of falling debris, a fire occurred in an open area near a medical institution, as well as in a non-residential building;

in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of debris hitting, a fire occurred in a medical facility, and a non-residential building was also damaged;

in the Desnianskyi district, a fire occurred in 2 residential buildings;

in the Solomianskyi district, a fire was recorded on the roof of one residential building;

in Sviatoshynskyi, as a result of falling debris, a fire in a private house.

Medics and emergency rescue services are working at all locations. Power and water supply interruptions are possible in the city - Klitschko warned.

Later, he said that as a result of the enemy's massive attack in Kyiv, sections of heating networks were damaged.

In the Desnianskyi district, due to an emergency situation on the main heating pipeline, heat supply to some buildings is temporarily absent. City utility services are currently working on site: they are promptly determining the nature of the damage and proceeding with immediate elimination of the consequences - noted the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the capital's city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the number of victims in the Dniprovskyi district had increased to 5.

"Russians are hitting residential buildings. Many high-rise buildings have been damaged throughout Kyiv, practically in every district," Tkachenko stated.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, as of 1:22 a.m., a UAV hit a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district was recorded. Fires broke out in the Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts, and there are injured.

Solovyov called for the destruction of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro - CPD