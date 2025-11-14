Night attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, damaged buildings and heating networks

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
09:46 PM • 14225 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 39326 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 44890 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 94474 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 54695 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 51253 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 105414 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46335 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39768 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37615 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - MerzNovember 13, 05:19 PM • 3860 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved paymentsNovember 13, 05:51 PM • 17031 views
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprisesNovember 13, 06:39 PM • 27917 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential building10:58 PM • 10860 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and wounded11:22 PM • 26075 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 94453 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 105396 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 62771 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 51045 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 107837 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Italy
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 57471 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 57434 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 47099 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 85370 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 84890 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Night attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, damaged buildings and heating networks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 14, residential buildings in several districts were damaged, and 9 people were injured. Car fires were recorded, heating networks were damaged, and some buildings lacked heat and water supply.

Night attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, damaged buildings and heating networks

As a result of a massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of November 14, damage to residential buildings was recorded in several districts of the capital. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

Details

According to him, as of 2:44 a.m., 9 people were injured, four of whom were hospitalized by medics, including one man in extremely serious condition. In addition, according to the mayor:

  • in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building, as well as on the territory of an educational institution. In addition, as a result of falling debris, a car caught fire;
    • in the Dniprovskyi district, 3 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged, as well as a private estate, a fire in an open area;
      • in the Podilskyi district, 5 residential buildings were damaged, as well as a non-residential building;
        • in Shevchenkivskyi, as a result of falling debris, a fire occurred in an open area near a medical institution, as well as in a non-residential building;
          • in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of debris hitting, a fire occurred in a medical facility, and a non-residential building was also damaged;
            • in the Desnianskyi district, a fire occurred in 2 residential buildings;
              • in the Solomianskyi district, a fire was recorded on the roof of one residential building;
                • in Sviatoshynskyi, as a result of falling debris, a fire in a private house.

                  Medics and emergency rescue services are working at all locations. Power and water supply interruptions are possible in the city

                  - Klitschko warned.

                  Later, he said that as a result of the enemy's massive attack in Kyiv, sections of heating networks were damaged.

                  In the Desnianskyi district, due to an emergency situation on the main heating pipeline, heat supply to some buildings is temporarily absent. City utility services are currently working on site: they are promptly determining the nature of the damage and proceeding with immediate elimination of the consequences

                  - noted the mayor of Kyiv.

                  In turn, the head of the capital's city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the number of victims in the Dniprovskyi district had increased to 5.

                  "Russians are hitting residential buildings. Many high-rise buildings have been damaged throughout Kyiv, practically in every district," Tkachenko stated.

                  Recall

                  As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, as of 1:22 a.m., a UAV hit a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district was recorded. Fires broke out in the Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts, and there are injured.

                  Solovyov called for the destruction of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro - CPD13.11.25, 11:11 • 2806 views

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                  War in UkraineKyiv
                  Heating
                  War in Ukraine
                  Power outage
                  Electricity
                  Vitali Klitschko
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv