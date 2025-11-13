Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov once again stated that Ukrainian cities should be destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

On the air of his propaganda show, Solovyov stated that "bridges across Kyiv must be destroyed, the dam – destroyed, and the city flooded."

In addition, he stated that such Ukrainian cities as Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro should be destroyed. According to Solovyov, Russia allegedly "first warns, and then destroys."

First we warn, if they don't understand - we act. There is no other way - Solovyov stated.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council noted that this is how Russia "offers its readiness for peace," but in reality, it wants to continue the war with the aim of destroying Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want territories, but political advantages and the destruction of Ukraine as a state, and Ukrainians as a nation.