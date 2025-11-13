Solovyov called for the destruction of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro - CPD

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
09:10 AM • 1646 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 8970 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15077 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 18275 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 17551 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 15490 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 52907 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78052 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71696 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 72502 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine has created the first group of instructors for underwater remote deminingPhotoNovember 13, 01:02 AM • 12200 views
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 14352 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 24670 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 20926 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 26510 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 80679 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 99063 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 67595 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 76398 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 143056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
White House
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 41400 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 42062 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 32728 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 71602 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 71564 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink
FIFA (video game series)

Solovyov called for the destruction of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for the destruction of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro. He stated that Russia allegedly "first warns, then destroys," which the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council considers a continuation of the war.

Solovyov called for the destruction of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro - CPD

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov once again stated that Ukrainian cities should be destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

On the air of his propaganda show, Solovyov stated that "bridges across Kyiv must be destroyed, the dam – destroyed, and the city flooded."

In addition, he stated that such Ukrainian cities as Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro should be destroyed. According to Solovyov, Russia allegedly "first warns, and then destroys."

First we warn, if they don't understand - we act. There is no other way

- Solovyov stated.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council noted that this is how Russia "offers its readiness for peace," but in reality, it wants to continue the war with the aim of destroying Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia does not want territories, but political advantages and the destruction of Ukraine as a state, and Ukrainians as a nation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Sumy
Kyiv