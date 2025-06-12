Night attack on Kharkiv: at least two injured
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 12, Kharkiv was subjected to enemy strikes. In the Saltivskyi district, high-rise buildings were damaged, and two girls, aged 12 and 16, were injured.
As a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv on the night of Thursday, June 12, many people were injured. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, one of the "arrivals" occurred a few meters from a multi-storey building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, as a result of which two people were injured.
Later, Terekhov reported about an attack on another multi-storey building in the Saltivskyi district.
Two victims in Saltivka are girls aged 12 and 16. Acute reaction to stress. Doctors are working with them
In turn, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, two people were injured.
"Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," Syniehubov said.
Let us remind you
In Kharkiv, on the night of Thursday, June 12, the enemy attacked the schoolyard. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, one of the hits was on the schoolyard, windows were broken, the city is again under attack by "Shaheds".
The number of victims of the strike on Kharkiv on June 7 has risen to six11.06.25, 22:36 • 1728 views