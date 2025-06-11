The number of victims of the strike on Kharkiv on June 7 has risen to six
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7 has risen to six. The body of another dead woman was found on the territory of the enterprise, the search for three more people continues.
The death toll from the large-scale combined attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, which occurred on June 7, has risen to six people, UNN reports citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Details
According to the Prosecutor's Office, the body of another deceased woman, aged 48, was found and unblocked on the territory of an enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.
It will be recalled that rescuers had previously unblocked the bodies of two more employees - 46 and 50 years old.
Measures to search for three more missing employees are ongoing.
Recall
On June 10, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that search and rescue operations were ongoing in the city after the Russian strike on June 7, with 5 people remaining under the rubble.