Night attack on Dergachi: what is known about the victims and destruction

Terrorists struck in the Kharkiv region, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening, around 23:15, enemy troops attacked the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary information from doctors, two women were wounded. Doctors provided them with the necessary assistance without hospitalization.

Several private houses were damaged as a result of the attack. Emergency services are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

