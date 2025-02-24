Night attack on Dergachi: what is known about the victims and destruction

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 7015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 24920 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 55943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 34928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107460 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92960 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111570 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116550 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147169 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115098 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 52979 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79728 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 33136 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103628 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45208 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 55943 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138171 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170699 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3443 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22375 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131862 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133786 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162355 views
Night attack on Dergachi: what is known about the victims and destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24246 views

Two women were wounded as a result of the hostile shelling of Dergachi at 23:15, they were treated without hospitalization. Several private houses were damaged, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Terrorists struck in the Kharkiv region, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening, around 23:15, enemy troops attacked the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary information from doctors, two women were wounded. Doctors provided them with the necessary assistance without hospitalization. 

Several private houses were damaged as a result of the attack. Emergency services are working at the scene to assess the extent of the damage and eliminate the consequences of the shelling. 

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

Series of explosions in Kharkiv: what is happening in the city24.02.25, 23:06 • 75960 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

