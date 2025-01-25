Night attack in Kyiv region: a multi-storey building and a manufacturing plant are damaged

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 92914 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100908 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108860 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135975 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103797 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120325 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 67439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115077 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38976 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 37152 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 92914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132422 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167593 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157292 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29884 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 37204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115084 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140493 views
Night attack in Kyiv region: a multi-storey building and a manufacturing plant are damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68788 views

A nine-story building was damaged in Kyiv region as a result of a night attack with partial collapse of structures. The debris caused a fire on the territory of a manufacturing plant with an area of 600 square meters.

In Kyiv region, a residential building and a production facility were damaged during a night attack.  This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A nine-story building was damaged in one of the region's settlements: balconies on several floors were destroyed, windows were smashed, and the ceiling of a stairwell collapsed in one of the entrances.

Rescue services are working at the site to inspect the building and dismantle dangerous structures. The building is partially inhabited, and there is no information about the victims.

In addition, in another area, a fire broke out on the territory of a manufacturing plant due to the falling wreckage of a downed air target. The fire, which covered an area of about 600 square meters, was extinguished.

An explosion occurs in Kyiv during an air raid alert25.01.25, 02:24 • 78840 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

