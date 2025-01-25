Night attack in Kyiv region: a multi-storey building and a manufacturing plant are damaged

In Kyiv region, a residential building and a production facility were damaged during a night attack. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A nine-story building was damaged in one of the region's settlements: balconies on several floors were destroyed, windows were smashed, and the ceiling of a stairwell collapsed in one of the entrances.

Rescue services are working at the site to inspect the building and dismantle dangerous structures. The building is partially inhabited, and there is no information about the victims.

In addition, in another area, a fire broke out on the territory of a manufacturing plant due to the falling wreckage of a downed air target. The fire, which covered an area of about 600 square meters, was extinguished.

