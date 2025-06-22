Night airstrike on Donetsk region: a house destroyed in Kramatorsk, people may be trapped under the rubble 22 June 2025

As a result of an enemy air strike on Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), a 4-story building was partially destroyed, and people may remain under the rubble. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that work at the site of the hit is ongoing.

Rescuers unblocked a man born in 1955, rescued a woman and a girl born in 2010. - the message says.

Meanwhile, in Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed, and a 17-year-old boy died. Two fires were extinguished, including in a building with an area of 3000 m².

In total: 1 killed, 3 wounded, over 40 objects damaged - summarized the State Emergency Service.

On the night of June 22, as a result of shelling in Donetsk region, there was one killed and wounded among the civilian population. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk came under enemy fire.

