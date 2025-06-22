$41.690.00
47.860.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 27825 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 60908 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 114557 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 85826 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 119250 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 219679 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 186156 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 92444 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95645 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88689 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Night airstrike on Donetsk region: a house destroyed in Kramatorsk, people may be trapped under the rubble 22 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

As a result of an airstrike on Kramatorsk, a 4-story building was partially destroyed, people may remain under the rubble, rescue operations are underway. In Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed, a 17-year-old boy died.

Night airstrike on Donetsk region: a house destroyed in Kramatorsk, people may be trapped under the rubble

As a result of an enemy air strike on Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), a 4-story building was partially destroyed, and people may remain under the rubble. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that work at the site of the hit is ongoing.

Rescuers unblocked a man born in 1955, rescued a woman and a girl born in 2010.

- the message says.

Meanwhile, in Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed, and a 17-year-old boy died. Two fires were extinguished, including in a building with an area of 3000 m².

In total: 1 killed, 3 wounded, over 40 objects damaged

- summarized the State Emergency Service.

To recall

On the night of June 22, as a result of shelling in Donetsk region, there was one killed and wounded among the civilian population. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk came under enemy fire.

In Donetsk region, 7 wounded after morning attack by Russia, three of them - in Kramatorsk21.06.25, 13:41 • 2646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
