Nigeria joins BRICS as a partner country

The Brazilian government has announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a partner country in the BRICS, a multinational bloc of states. This was reported by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry on January 17, UNN reports.

Details

"In fulfillment of its interim presidency of the BRICS, the Brazilian government announces... the official admission of Nigeria as a partner country of the association. The Brazilian government welcomes the decision of the Nigerian government," the statement said.

As noted, Nigeria becomes the ninth BRICS partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

"As the world's sixth most populous country - and the largest in Africa - and one of the continent's largest economies, Nigeria shares common interests with the other BRICS members. It has played an active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and in reforming global governance, issues that are top priorities under Brazil's current presidency," the statement said.

Recall

The Brazilian government had previously announced Indonesia's official accession to BRICS as a full member.