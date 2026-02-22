New talks between Ukraine and Russia could take place within three weeks - Witkoff

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could take place within the next three weeks and potentially create conditions for a personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the US expects that the initiatives they proposed will help bring the parties' positions closer in the short term.

Jared Kushner and I are optimistic and hope that our efforts will help bring the parties' positions closer within the next three weeks - and perhaps even lead to a summit between Zelenskyy and President Putin. - said Witkoff.

He also did not rule out that possible negotiations could take place in the format of a trilateral meeting with the participation of US President Donald Trump. At the same time, the special envoy emphasized that the final decision on Trump's participation would be made by the head of the White House himself.

I think the president will not want to participate in the meeting unless he is sure that he can bring the process to an end and achieve the best result. But I hope that in the coming weeks you will hear good news. - he added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They coordinated positions on key issues of diplomatic work and discussed preparations for a trilateral format with America and Russia. The situation in energy and the PURL program were also discussed.