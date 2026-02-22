New talks between Ukraine and Russia could take place within three weeks - Witkoff

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
09:06 AM • 6248 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 21398 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 33164 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 29728 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 49772 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 48958 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 38789 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 36711 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29200 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25531 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.9m/s
70%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian forces are installing mesh modems on Molniya attack drones to create a unified control networkFebruary 22, 01:58 AM • 8294 views
Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to EpsteinFebruary 22, 02:16 AM • 9442 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missilesFebruary 22, 04:19 AM • 19028 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 peopleFebruary 22, 04:37 AM • 12396 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22Video07:04 AM • 8594 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 61150 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 70670 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 80757 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 93880 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 131897 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 27422 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 30414 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 31619 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 23484 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 26051 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

New talks between Ukraine and Russia could take place within three weeks - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that a new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could take place within three weeks. This could create conditions for a personal meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

New talks between Ukraine and Russia could take place within three weeks - Witkoff

A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could take place within the next three weeks and potentially create conditions for a personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the US expects that the initiatives they proposed will help bring the parties' positions closer in the short term.

Jared Kushner and I are optimistic and hope that our efforts will help bring the parties' positions closer within the next three weeks - and perhaps even lead to a summit between Zelenskyy and President Putin.

- said Witkoff.

He also did not rule out that possible negotiations could take place in the format of a trilateral meeting with the participation of US President Donald Trump. At the same time, the special envoy emphasized that the final decision on Trump's participation would be made by the head of the White House himself.

I think the president will not want to participate in the meeting unless he is sure that he can bring the process to an end and achieve the best result. But I hope that in the coming weeks you will hear good news.

- he added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They coordinated positions on key issues of diplomatic work and discussed preparations for a trilateral format with America and Russia. The situation in energy and the PURL program were also discussed.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy