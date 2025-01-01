New Russian attack on Kherson: woman injured by enemy artillery strike
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 76-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury and wounds, she was hospitalized in moderate condition.
Russian troops continued to shell Kherson after the New Year's Eve attack, another person was injured in the Russian attacks, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Around 10:00, Russian troops opened fire on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy artillery shelling, a 76-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to her leg," the RMA reported.
The woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
Russians shell Kherson on New Year's Eve, wound a woman01.01.25, 08:42 • 23989 views