06:06 AM • 5576 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 14937 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 17653 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69265 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 57828 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 119010 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 113979 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96887 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146703 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75137 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The new Polish President, Karol Nawrocki, proposed to update the project for building one of Europe's largest airports, rejecting the government's proposals to scale down the project. He seeks to restore high-speed rail connections to a number of smaller Polish cities.

New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport
PAP

The new President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has proposed to update the project for the construction of one of Europe's largest airports, rejecting the government's proposals to scale down the project, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Thursday, Nawrocki stated that he seeks to force the government to return to the previous version of the airport construction plan, which included high-speed rail connections to a number of smaller Polish cities.

The conflict occurred the day after Nawrocki's inauguration and indicates the tense coexistence of the nationalist state leader, supported by the opposition, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European ruling coalition, the publication notes. Nawrocki promised to begin his term with a series of legislative initiatives, some of which will contradict Tusk's program.

Hours before Nawrocki's speech, Tusk stated that the Polish constitution clearly defines that the country is effectively governed by the government, while the president has some influence on defense and foreign policy. He urged Nawrocki "not to interfere" with the work of his cabinet, whose four-year term is already ending.

Addition

Last year, Tusk's cabinet amended the 131 billion zloty ($36 billion) airport project, developed by his nationalist predecessors, by cutting investment in rail transport to ensure sufficient demand for the lines to be built.

The planned airport, which will be located approximately 50 km west of Warsaw, will be able to serve 34 million passengers per year. According to the government's plan, flights are to begin in 2032.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Bloomberg L.P.
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Poland