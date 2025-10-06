New Lithuanian Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv for first visit

Lithuania's new Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene made her first foreign visit to Kyiv. She wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

There is no place I would rather be on my first visit than in free and unbroken Ukraine - she noted.

Ruginiene, together with her Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko, honored the Ukrainians who died in the war with the Russian Federation near the Wall of Remembrance on the walls of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

"In Kyiv, together with Yulia Svyrydenko, I honored the Ukrainians who died defending their country, our common security and common ideals," the politician wrote.

The purpose of the visit has not yet been announced.

Recall

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof is on a visit to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof together honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Schoof previously opposed Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU and called on Putin for negotiations.