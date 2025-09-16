New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning

iPhone users who have updated their devices to iOS 26 may experience a temporary or even long-term decrease in battery life, Apple reports in a new support document. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American website 9to5Mac.

Details

The company explains that after a major update, the iPhone performs background processing, namely file indexing, downloading new data, and updating applications. Because of this, the device may heat up and the battery may drain faster.

It is normal for an iPhone battery to drain more and the device to get warmer temporarily after a major software update. But there can also potentially be a long-term impact on performance and battery if certain new features require additional resources from the device. - the company notes.

Some new iOS 26 features require significant resources, which could potentially shorten battery life, especially with active smartphone use. Apple notes that the impact depends on individual device usage.

Recall

Apple announced the release of iOS 26 on September 15, which will bring a new Liquid Glass interface design and AI-powered features. The update includes fast translation, improved calling and messaging features, intuitive maps, and the ability to store passports in Apple Wallet.

Demand for iPhone 17 exceeded expectations: people are ordering more eagerly than last year's iPhone 16