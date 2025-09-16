$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Apple has announced that iPhone users who have updated their devices to iOS 26 may experience reduced battery life. This is due to background processing and new features that require significant resources.

New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning

iPhone users who have updated their devices to iOS 26 may experience a temporary or even long-term decrease in battery life, Apple reports in a new support document. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American website 9to5Mac.

Details

The company explains that after a major update, the iPhone performs background processing, namely file indexing, downloading new data, and updating applications. Because of this, the device may heat up and the battery may drain faster.

It is normal for an iPhone battery to drain more and the device to get warmer temporarily after a major software update. But there can also potentially be a long-term impact on performance and battery if certain new features require additional resources from the device.

- the company notes.

Some new iOS 26 features require significant resources, which could potentially shorten battery life, especially with active smartphone use. Apple notes that the impact depends on individual device usage.

Recall

Apple announced the release of iOS 26 on September 15, which will bring a new Liquid Glass interface design and AI-powered features. The update includes fast translation, improved calling and messaging features, intuitive maps, and the ability to store passports in Apple Wallet.

Demand for iPhone 17 exceeded expectations: people are ordering more eagerly than last year's iPhone 1615.09.25, 15:27 • 2164 views

Veronika Marchenko

Technologies
Apple Inc.