New housing construction volumes increased by 45%: where is the most construction taking place?

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
12:49 PM • 2844 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 9302 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 17434 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 12840 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 12981 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21993 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14269 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 42483 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42879 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33038 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 10210 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19004 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17168 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 8000 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 8102 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 8182 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 17430 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 17214 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 21989 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 42481 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 19044 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22533 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 22946 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21607 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 50983 views
Actual
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander

New housing construction volumes increased by 45%: where is the most construction taking place?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In January-June 2025, the total area of new housing construction increased by 45%, reaching 2.86 million square meters. The largest volumes were declared in Kyiv (904.9 thousand square meters) and Lviv (540.7 thousand square meters) regions, as well as in Kyiv (367.2 thousand square meters).

New housing construction volumes increased by 45%: where is the most construction taking place?

The total area of residential buildings for which construction permits were issued increased by 45% in January-June 2025. This was reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, in January-June 2025, the total area of new multi-apartment building construction increased by 45.8% compared to last year — to 2.86 million square meters. The number of apartments declared at the start of construction in multi-apartment buildings increased by 51.5% and amounted to 33 thousand.

According to the State Statistics Service, the largest amount of new housing in the first half of the year was declared in Kyiv Oblast: the total area of new housing construction amounted to 904.9 thousand square meters (15.5 thousand apartments), which is 2.3 times higher than the figure for the first half of last year.

Significant volumes of new housing were declared in the specified reporting period:

  • in Lviv Oblast — 540.7 thousand square meters (6.9 thousand apartments), which is 65% more than in the first half of 2024;
    • in Ivano-Frankivsk — 234.6 thousand square meters (+8%, 3.8 thousand apartments);
      • Zakarpattia — 159.3 thousand square meters (+11%, 2.4 thousand apartments);
        • Poltava — 146.9 thousand square meters (1.8 thousand apartments);
          •  Vinnytsia — 130.9 thousand square meters ("minus" 38.7%, 2.9 thousand apartments);
            • Volyn — 115.2 thousand square meters (+17.7%, 2.5 thousand apartments).

              In addition, in Kyiv in January-June 2025, the total area of new housing construction amounted to 367.2 thousand square meters (4.2 thousand apartments), which is 1.9 times more than last year's figure.

              Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market09.09.25, 10:01 • 71121 view

              Pavlo Zinchenko

              EconomyReal Estate
              Lviv Oblast
              Vinnytsia Oblast
              Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
              Kyiv Oblast
              Poltava Oblast
              Volyn Oblast
              Zakarpattia Oblast
              Kyiv