New housing construction volumes increased by 45%: where is the most construction taking place?

The total area of residential buildings for which construction permits were issued increased by 45% in January-June 2025. This was reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, in January-June 2025, the total area of new multi-apartment building construction increased by 45.8% compared to last year — to 2.86 million square meters. The number of apartments declared at the start of construction in multi-apartment buildings increased by 51.5% and amounted to 33 thousand.

According to the State Statistics Service, the largest amount of new housing in the first half of the year was declared in Kyiv Oblast: the total area of new housing construction amounted to 904.9 thousand square meters (15.5 thousand apartments), which is 2.3 times higher than the figure for the first half of last year.

Significant volumes of new housing were declared in the specified reporting period:

in Lviv Oblast — 540.7 thousand square meters (6.9 thousand apartments), which is 65% more than in the first half of 2024;

in Ivano-Frankivsk — 234.6 thousand square meters (+8%, 3.8 thousand apartments);

Zakarpattia — 159.3 thousand square meters (+11%, 2.4 thousand apartments);

Poltava — 146.9 thousand square meters (1.8 thousand apartments);

Vinnytsia — 130.9 thousand square meters ("minus" 38.7%, 2.9 thousand apartments);

Volyn — 115.2 thousand square meters (+17.7%, 2.5 thousand apartments).

In addition, in Kyiv in January-June 2025, the total area of new housing construction amounted to 367.2 thousand square meters (4.2 thousand apartments), which is 1.9 times more than last year's figure.

Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market