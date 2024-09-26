New French Interior Minister speaks of the need to limit migration

The new head of the French Ministry of the Interior, Bruno Retaillot, has proposed to reduce immigration to the country and start by canceling the benefits that illegal migrants had access to. UNN writes about this with reference to Bild.

Details

He proposes to limit the benefits of the so-called public health care (AME), which allows illegal migrants to receive medical care under certain conditions. According to the new French interior minister, the purpose of cutting benefits is to deter migrants for whom France is "too attractive compared to other countries.

I use all available means to reduce immigration - the minister said in an interview with Europe1 radio.

He believes that it is impossible to properly integrate, adequately accommodate and train the annual flow of 470 thousand migrants, as it was last year.

He promised to announce new measures to curb migration within a few weeks. He also admitted that he could use ministerial decrees to implement his proposals if they are not approved by parliament, as the minister "has significant regulatory powers.

Recall

