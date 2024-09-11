ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Scholz says Germany needs immigrants amid migration policy debate

Scholz says Germany needs immigrants amid migration policy debate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31825 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the government's migration policy in the Bundestag. He emphasized the need to attract skilled foreigners for the country's economic growth.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his government's migration policy in the German parliament and emphasized the country's need to attract qualified foreigners, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

"There is not a single country in the world with a shrinking working population that has experienced economic growth. This is the truth we are facing," Scholz said in the Bundestag.

Scholz's comments came after Germany's second round of high-level talks on migration policy ended without an agreement in Berlin on Tuesday. The opposition Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) said they would not participate in further meetings with the three-party ruling coalition of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats.

Scholz emphasized the need to remain open to immigration in Germany while controlling arrivals.

"We are a country that provides protection to those who are politically persecuted, who are saving their lives, who should be saving their lives, and this is written in our constitution, and we do not put it up for discussion," Scholz said.

"Therefore, openness to the world is necessary. But openness to the world does not mean that anyone can come. We must be able to choose who comes to Germany. I am talking about this absolutely openly," the Chancellor added.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz on Wednesday rejected Scholz's proposals for further inter-party talks on migration policy, saying that the policy proposed by the government on Tuesday is completely inadequate to limit migration to the country. "That is why we are not entering into an endless cycle of negotiations with you," Merz said.

Addendum

In recent weeks, Germany's mainstream politicians have been actively discussing the topic of migration after the deadly knife attack in Solingen, when the alleged attacker came from Syria and faced deportation before being stabbed, and the election success of the far-right populist party Alternative for Germany in Saxony and Thuringia.

Another election is scheduled for this month in the eastern state of Brandenburg, and federal elections are due next year.

Starting next Monday, Germany will introduce more systematic border checks for people arriving by bus, train or car from the neighboring Schengen countries of Belgium, France, Denmark, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Germany has already introduced similar control measures on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and non-EU country Switzerland, and control measures have been in place on the border with Austria for much longer. According to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, these measures have since resulted in the refusal of more than 30,000 people.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad

