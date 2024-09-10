ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Several Schengen countries introduce border controls - Reuters

Several Schengen countries introduce border controls - Reuters

Kyiv

A number of Schengen countries have temporarily resumed border controls due to increased migration and security threats. The reasons cited include pressure on the refugee reception system, terrorism, and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

The European Union is facing an increase in the number of migrants, prompting some member states to temporarily re-establish border controls within the Schengen area, which is usually a free movement zone. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Schengen rules allow this "as a last resort" to prevent serious threats to internal security and public policy.

Austria introduces checks on the borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which will expire on October 15, and with Slovenia and Hungary until November 11. The reason for this is the pressure on the refugee reception system, as well as security concerns exacerbated by terrorist groups and criminal networks linked to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Denmark is conducting inspections of land and sea transit from Germany until November 11, citing terrorist threats related to the war in Gaza and the desecration of the Quran in 2023, as well as the risks of Russian espionage.

France has cited pressure on its reception system and the threat of terrorism by reintroducing controls at its borders with Schengen countries, which will last until October 31.

Germany plans to introduce stricter controls at all its land borders on September 16, initially for six months. Last year, the country announced tighter controls on its land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. These measures and controls on the border with Austria have allowed it to return 30,000 migrants since October 2023.

Checks on Italy's border will continue until December 18 after Rome expressed concern over terrorist activity, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the risks of violence associated with Italy's G7 presidency. Earlier, border controls with Slovenia were introduced until June, as migrants arriving through the Balkans could be terrorists.

Norway, a non-EU member of the Schengen agreement, has reopened border controls at ports with ferry connections to the Schengen area until November 11, citing Russian intelligence operations that threaten Norwegian gas exports or military support for Ukraine.

Slovenia has established border controls with Croatia and Hungary until December 21, citing the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the high threat of terrorism and organized crime in the Western Balkans.

Sweden has tightened border controls until November 11, citing an increased risk of violence, including anti-Semitic attacks, following the conflict in Gaza.

Finland has closed checkpoints on its land border with Russia indefinitely in response to a surge in third-country refugees organized by Moscow. Helsinki has also added several ports to the list of ports banned from entry from its eastern neighbor.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

