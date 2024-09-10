Estonia changes rules of rent compensation for Ukrainian refugees: what is known

Estonia is changing the conditions for the payment of rental compensation for Ukrainian refugees. Starting this Wednesday, September 11, the country's Social Insurance Department will provide one-time rental assistance only to those Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Estonia. This is reported by Err, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, the rental compensation does not depend on the refugee's income. All refugees who have arrived in Estonia since February 24, 2022 and have been granted temporary protection are eligible for it.

The amount of one-time compensation is up to a maximum of €1,200 per household.

In a letter sent to local governments, the Director General of the Department, Maret Maripuu, noted that Estonia is currently home to a significant number of Ukrainian refugees who have been in the country for more than a year and have applied for rental assistance after their initial residence permits were extended.

According to Maripuu, since September 11, rent compensation can only be granted if the refugee has submitted a corresponding application within the first six months after receiving the first residence permit in Estonia.

In order to apply for compensation, a refugee must be granted temporary protection and register his or her place of residence with the local government.

It is noted that the state, through the Department of Social Insurance, sends compensation to self-government bodies, and then it goes to Ukrainian refugees.

Scholz believes that Ukrainian refugees should find employment in Germany as soon as possible