Estonia changes rules of rent compensation for Ukrainian refugees: what is known

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116942 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151495 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151733 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142482 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196404 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185336 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84955 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81133 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56767 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63793 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 40111 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212189 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200419 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148932 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148256 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152396 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143370 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159808 views
Estonia changes rules of rent compensation for Ukrainian refugees: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29252 views

On September 11, Estonia changed the conditions for paying rent compensation to Ukrainian refugees. Only those who applied within the first 6 months after receiving their first residence permit will be eligible for the assistance.

Estonia is changing the conditions for the payment of rental compensation for Ukrainian refugees. Starting this Wednesday, September 11, the country's Social Insurance Department will provide one-time rental assistance only to those Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Estonia. This is reported by Err, UNN reports. 

Details

Currently, the rental compensation does not depend on the refugee's income. All refugees who have arrived in Estonia since February 24, 2022 and have been granted temporary protection are eligible for it.

The amount of one-time compensation is up to a maximum of €1,200 per household.

In a letter sent to local governments, the Director General of the Department, Maret Maripuu, noted that Estonia is currently home to a significant number of Ukrainian refugees who have been in the country for more than a year and have applied for rental assistance after their initial residence permits were extended.

According to Maripuu, since September 11, rent compensation can only be granted if the refugee has submitted a corresponding application within the first six months after receiving the first residence permit in Estonia.

In order to apply for compensation, a refugee must be granted temporary protection and register his or her place of residence with the local government.

It is noted that the state, through the Department of Social Insurance, sends compensation to self-government bodies, and then it goes to Ukrainian refugees.

Scholz believes that Ukrainian refugees should find employment in Germany as soon as possible07.09.24, 20:27 • 60856 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Our people abroad

