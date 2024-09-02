In the elections in the federal state of Saxony in Germany won the right-wing populists. This UNN writes with reference to Bild.

Landtag elections were held in the eastern German state of Saxony. The local statistical office published preliminary results: the far-right Alternative for Germany received 30.6% of the vote, the Sarah Wagenknecht Union - 11.8%, the Left Party - 4.5%. All of them are against supporting Ukraine, in favor of appeasement of russia and dialog with putin.

The region's parties will now face lengthy negotiations to form a new governing coalition. None of them wants to ally with the AdG. The latter has already stated that it is open to dialog with all parties. The previous coalition of the CDU, SPD and Greens is no longer possible.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova warnedthat Russian President Vladimir Putin may try to influence the upcoming German elections through disinformation campaigns and russian intelligence operations.

