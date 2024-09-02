The extreme right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has become the leader in the elections to the Landtag in the federal state of Thuringia in the east of the country, taking first place in the German state elections for the first time in history. This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

The AfD won 32.8% of the vote in the Thuringian elections, Focus magazine reports. The party will receive 32 seats out of 88 in the regional parliament.

The second place was taken by the Christian Democratic Union (23.6%).

In third place is the Sarah Wagenknecht Union for Reason and Justice (15.8%), and in fourth place is the Left Party (13.1%).

The AfD and the Sarah Wagenknecht Union oppose anti-Russian sanctions and support strengthening relations with Moscow. The current Prime Minister of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow (Left Party), has previously advocated for a "European peace order that includes Russia.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, gained 6.1% and will receive only six seats in the Landtag. "The Greens and the Free Democratic Party, which are part of the government coalition, did not win any seats in the regional parliament.

