New Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten visited a destroyed high-rise building in Kyiv

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, who visited Ukraine for the first time after his appointment. Together, they visited the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv near a house destroyed by a Russian missile. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Today, I met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, who visited Ukraine for the first time since his appointment to the new position. Together, we visited the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv - near a house where, on July 31, 2025, a Russian missile destroyed an entrance of a nine-story building. At that time, 29 people died, including 5 children, and over 150 people were injured. The strike completely destroyed 18 apartments, and another 54 were damaged. - the post states.

Also, the minister emphasized that despite these circumstances, some residents continue to live in the surviving entrances, and under the eRecovery program, 87 housing certificates worth 94 million hryvnias have already been issued.

Another 32 families have been allocated 1.6 million UAH in compensation for the restoration of damaged housing. This is just one example of the large-scale destruction. In total, over 4,000 objects in Kyiv have been damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks, of which about 3,000 are residential buildings. I thanked the government of the Netherlands for supporting Ukraine. In particular, for 25 million euros in aid for the energy sector, as well as for participation in energy efficiency and infrastructure recovery programs. - the post states.

According to preliminary information, during the meeting, the parties also discussed further cooperation in housing reconstruction and strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for supporting infrastructure recovery and assistance in overcoming the consequences of Russian attacks.

