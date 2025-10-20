$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10628 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3616 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11271 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 15924 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 21954 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61418 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95204 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52863 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47190 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
749mm
New coalition agreed in Tokyo: Sanae Takaichi could become the first woman to lead Japan's government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Japan's LDP and the Japan Innovation Party signed a coalition agreement on October 20. Sanae Takaichi, leader of the LDP, is expected to become the first woman to lead Japan's government.

New coalition agreed in Tokyo: Sanae Takaichi could become the first woman to lead Japan's government

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) announced the signing of a coalition agreement on Monday, October 20, in Tokyo. Sanae Takaichi is likely to become the first woman to head the Japanese government.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

The leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Sanae Takaichi, has agreed to form a coalition with the former opposition party Ishin. Thus, the woman is on the verge of her greatest achievement: being elected the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

The agreement with Ishin came after the collapse of the LDP's 26-year coalition with Komeito, which broke its alliance after the ruling party elected Takaichi as its new leader.

Earlier, LDP co-chairman Hirofumi Yoshimura believes that the agreement will end weeks of political crisis and pave the way for Sanae Takaichi to take office as prime minister.

The politician noted:

Today we will sign an agreement to form a coalition government. At 6:00 PM Tokyo time (9:00 AM GMT) we will officially conclude it. .. After careful consideration last night, I called President Takaichi this morning [...] I expressed our readiness to work together to move Japan forward

- reported a representative of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Recall

Japan's ruling party on Saturday, October 2, elected conservative nationalist Sanae Takaichi as its leader, paving the way for her to become the country's first female prime minister.

Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan from the use of income from frozen Russian assets in early 2026.

The three largest Japanese banks, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and Mizuho Bank, will jointly issue a stablecoin. It will initially be denominated in Japanese Yen, with plans for a US Dollar version.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Tokyo
Japan