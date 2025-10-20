New coalition agreed in Tokyo: Sanae Takaichi could become the first woman to lead Japan's government

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) announced the signing of a coalition agreement on Monday, October 20, in Tokyo. Sanae Takaichi is likely to become the first woman to head the Japanese government.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

The leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Sanae Takaichi, has agreed to form a coalition with the former opposition party Ishin. Thus, the woman is on the verge of her greatest achievement: being elected the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

The agreement with Ishin came after the collapse of the LDP's 26-year coalition with Komeito, which broke its alliance after the ruling party elected Takaichi as its new leader.

Earlier, LDP co-chairman Hirofumi Yoshimura believes that the agreement will end weeks of political crisis and pave the way for Sanae Takaichi to take office as prime minister.

The politician noted:

Today we will sign an agreement to form a coalition government. At 6:00 PM Tokyo time (9:00 AM GMT) we will officially conclude it. .. After careful consideration last night, I called President Takaichi this morning [...] I expressed our readiness to work together to move Japan forward - reported a representative of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Recall

Japan's ruling party on Saturday, October 2, elected conservative nationalist Sanae Takaichi as its leader, paving the way for her to become the country's first female prime minister.

Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan from the use of income from frozen Russian assets in early 2026.

The three largest Japanese banks, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and Mizuho Bank, will jointly issue a stablecoin. It will initially be denominated in Japanese Yen, with plans for a US Dollar version.