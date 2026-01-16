NEURC temporarily increased electricity price caps

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities has set the maximum marginal price of electricity in the day-ahead market and the intraday market at UAH 15,000/MWh throughout the day. This is stated on the regulator's website, UNN reports.

"The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities announces that on January 16, 2026, a meeting of the Commission was held in the form of an open hearing, at which a decision was made to adopt the NEURC resolution "On marginal prices in the day-ahead market, intraday market and balancing market," the statement says.

It is reported that following the meeting, the NEURC decision will be formalized by a resolution and published on the commission's official website.

According to the resolution, for the period from January 18 to March 31, 2025:

in the day-ahead market and intraday market:

maximum marginal prices from 00:00 to 07:00, from 11:00 to 17:00 – UAH 5,600.00/MWh;

from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 – UAH 6,900.00/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 – UAH 15,000.00/MWh;

minimum marginal price – UAH 10.00/MWh;

In the balancing market:

maximum marginal prices from 00:00 to 07:00 – UAH 6,600.00/MWh;

from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 – UAH 8,250.00/MWh;

from 17:00 to 23:00 – UAH 16,000.00/MWh;

minimum marginal price – UAH 0.01/MWh.

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities made a decision to increase electricity transmission tariffs for 2026 in two stages. This applies to electricity transmission and dispatch control services of NPC "Ukrenergo", as well as electricity distribution tariffs.