Networks report a night attack on the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" near Feodosia

Russian publics report a night attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" near Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, Russian "military commanders" write that "at night the patrol ship 'Sergei Kotov' was attacked" near Feodosia. "The ship was sunk," one of the Russian telegram channels writes.

They also publish a video of the alleged moment of the attack.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Crimean bridge has reportedly resumed, according to a monitoring channel.

Addendum

Nine trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge due to traffic blocking.