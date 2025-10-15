Netherlands allocates €90 million for drones for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Netherlands has pledged to provide Ukraine with 90 million euros for drones. The Dutch Minister of Defense emphasized the need to develop more effective methods of destroying drones than using F-35 fighters.
The Netherlands has pledged 90 million euros for drones for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Details
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, arriving at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, stated that NATO must learn from drone invasions and find a more effective way to destroy them than using F-35 fighter jets.
He added that his country "plans to spend 90 million euros (104.6 million dollars) on drones for Ukraine."
