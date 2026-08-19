Netflix will release a new documentary about Schumacher

Netflix will release a documentary film about Michael Schumacher, dedicated to the 1994 season, when the German first became a Formula 1 champion. BILD reports, as cited by UNN.

Netflix will release a new documentary film about Michael Schumacher, dedicated to the 1994 season, when the German first became a Formula 1 champion. The film "Schumacher 94 - Birth of a Legend" will be released on October 2 and will be available worldwide - the publication writes.

According to BILD, the film will tell the story of Schumacher's journey from his victory in the season's first race in Brazil to the decisive race in Australia. Director Christine Freitag also used previously unpublished archival footage.

For the first time, his wife Corinna will speak in detail about the beginning of her relationship with Schumacher. Flavio Briatore, Bernie Ecclestone, David Coulthard and other people from the racer's circle will also appear in the film.

The 1994 championship was Schumacher's first of seven Formula 1 titles. Together with Lewis Hamilton, he remains the record holder for the number of championship titles.

After suffering a serious head injury while skiing in 2013, Schumacher has not appeared in public again. A 2021 documentary film, "Schumacher," about his career and personal life is already available on Netflix.

It should be recalled

Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher is no longer bedridden - 12 years after a horrific skiing accident.