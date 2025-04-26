Netflix introduces a new type of subtitles for people without hearing impairments

Netflix has introduced a type of subtitles that will only include the words spoken on the screen without indicating musical pauses and sound effects such as explosions. The company believes that this type of subtitles will allow people without hearing impairments not to be distracted by unnecessary information. This is reported by UNN with reference to Astratechnica.

Details

According to the publication, numerous studies have shown that most Americans watch movies with subtitles turned on. But among them, there are relatively few people with hearing impairments.

Previously, subtitles included not only the words spoken by people on the screen, but also additional information needed by people with hearing impairments, including musical inserts and sound effects, the frequent descriptions of which can be distracting. Now, for those who want to make sure they don't miss a single word, Netflix has added a type of subtitles where additional elements are absent, and only the words spoken by the actors appear on the screen. Even if the subtitles are written in the same language as the movie is voiced in.

Reasons

According to the publication, this is a relatively new problem, and everyone from equipment manufacturers to audio engineers is looking for the perfect solution. The acting style in modern TV shows and movies is more naturalistic and less eloquent than it used to be, so characters often speak more quietly.

Streaming services compress audio more than usual in physical media, which can cause problems with deciphering the spoken text.

When will the new feature be available

The new feature will be available in new original Netflix programs, starting with the new season of the series "You" in several languages. Netflix says it plans to introduce this option for older books in the library in the future, including those not produced by the company. At the same time, traditional subtitles will still be available. They are marked as "English CC", while the new option is simply marked as "English" (or another language you want).

