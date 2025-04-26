Netflix introduces a new type of subtitles for people without hearing impairments

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues
11:58 AM • 5022 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 11433 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 54299 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 37077 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 40360 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46893 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51083 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40912 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40656 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99790 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
6m/s
33%
751 mm
Popular news

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 19990 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 13464 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

08:14 AM • 23947 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 33233 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 11377 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 54299 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 69346 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99790 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 150672 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 313244 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23417 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60633 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 52896 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57467 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87942 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Netflix introduces a new type of subtitles for people without hearing impairments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Netflix has launched a new type of subtitles that contain only dialogues, without markings of music and special effects. This is done for viewers without hearing impairments so as not to be distracted by unnecessary information.

Netflix introduces a new type of subtitles for people without hearing impairments

Netflix has introduced a type of subtitles that will only include the words spoken on the screen without indicating musical pauses and sound effects such as explosions. The company believes that this type of subtitles will allow people without hearing impairments not to be distracted by unnecessary information. This is reported by UNN with reference to Astratechnica.

Details

According to the publication, numerous studies have shown that most Americans watch movies with subtitles turned on. But among them, there are relatively few people with hearing impairments.

Previously, subtitles included not only the words spoken by people on the screen, but also additional information needed by people with hearing impairments, including musical inserts and sound effects, the frequent descriptions of which can be distracting. Now, for those who want to make sure they don't miss a single word, Netflix has added a type of subtitles where additional elements are absent, and only the words spoken by the actors appear on the screen. Even if the subtitles are written in the same language as the movie is voiced in.

Reasons

According to the publication, this is a relatively new problem, and everyone from equipment manufacturers to audio engineers is looking for the perfect solution. The acting style in modern TV shows and movies is more naturalistic and less eloquent than it used to be, so characters often speak more quietly.

Streaming services compress audio more than usual in physical media, which can cause problems with deciphering the spoken text.

When will the new feature be available

The new feature will be available in new original Netflix programs, starting with the new season of the series "You" in several languages. Netflix says it plans to introduce this option for older books in the library in the future, including those not produced by the company. At the same time, traditional subtitles will still be available. They are marked as "English CC", while the new option is simply marked as "English" (or another language you want).

Netflix will improve search with AI18.04.25, 16:58 • 41600 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Technologies
United States
Netflix
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,260.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,792.13