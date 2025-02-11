Netanyahu initiates security consultations after Hamas announces hostage release

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 77571 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93814 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102117 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113186 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157235 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101732 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 82273 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 53452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103370 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 83539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157235 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147623 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179827 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 83539 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103370 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135792 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137638 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165690 views
Netanyahu initiates security consultations after Hamas announces hostage release

Netanyahu initiates security consultations after Hamas announces hostage release

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25557 views

Hamas suspends the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the truce. Israel raises the army's combat readiness, and negotiators are absent from Qatar to discuss the extension of the agreement.

The Israeli prime minister initiates security consultations after Hamas's statement on the release of hostages. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Against the backdrop of this decision, the Israeli government took a number of urgent measures. The Minister of Defense ordered to increase the level of combat readiness of the army, and the meeting of the Cabinet of Security Ministers scheduled for Monday was postponed to Tuesday. The situation is exacerbated by the absence of official Israeli negotiators in Qatar, where a possible extension of the agreement was to be discussed.

The political situation in Israel remains unstable as the country's leadership considers various options for further action. The Prime Minister has recently not ruled out the possibility of resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, international partners are expressing concern about the risk of conflict escalation and urging the parties to adhere to the agreements reached.

At the same time, Hamas declares its readiness to return to the schedule for the release of hostages, provided that Israel fulfills its obligations. This statement was made in order to put pressure on the mediators, who, according to the group, should influence the actions of the Israeli side. However, it is not known for certain whether this will lead to an actual return to the implementation of the agreements or will become a prerequisite for further complications in the negotiation process.

Recall

The Hamas terrorist group announced a delay in the planned release of Israeli hostages, citing Israel's alleged violation of the ceasefire as the reason for its decision.

Hamas suspends hostage release, blames Israel10.02.25, 18:59 • 24501 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
katarQatar
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

