Netanyahu initiates security consultations after Hamas announces hostage release

The Israeli prime minister initiates security consultations after Hamas's statement on the release of hostages. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Against the backdrop of this decision, the Israeli government took a number of urgent measures. The Minister of Defense ordered to increase the level of combat readiness of the army, and the meeting of the Cabinet of Security Ministers scheduled for Monday was postponed to Tuesday. The situation is exacerbated by the absence of official Israeli negotiators in Qatar, where a possible extension of the agreement was to be discussed.

The political situation in Israel remains unstable as the country's leadership considers various options for further action. The Prime Minister has recently not ruled out the possibility of resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, international partners are expressing concern about the risk of conflict escalation and urging the parties to adhere to the agreements reached.

At the same time, Hamas declares its readiness to return to the schedule for the release of hostages, provided that Israel fulfills its obligations. This statement was made in order to put pressure on the mediators, who, according to the group, should influence the actions of the Israeli side. However, it is not known for certain whether this will lead to an actual return to the implementation of the agreements or will become a prerequisite for further complications in the negotiation process.

The Hamas terrorist group announced a delay in the planned release of Israeli hostages, citing Israel's alleged violation of the ceasefire as the reason for its decision.

