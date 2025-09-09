Nepal's President resigns hours after Prime Minister - Media

Reuters

In Nepal, after Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli resigned, the country's president, Ram Chandra Poudel, also resigned. This was reported by India Today, writes UNN.

Details

Amid large-scale anti-government protests, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel resigned. This happened hours after K. P. Sharma Oli resigned as the country's prime minister.

Addition

Amid the unrest in Nepal, the main airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of flights to and from India. At the same time, approximately ten helicopters flew from the ministerial residence to Tribhuvan International Airport, evacuating VIPs.

In the capital of Nepal, police opened fire on demonstrators, killing two young people. The total number of protest victims in Nepal has risen to 22. According to media reports, the number of injured exceeded 500.

Protesters demand that Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah be appointed as the head of government. The situation escalated after protesters beat Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel.