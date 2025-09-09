Nepalese President's Resignation: New Statement Made in Kathmandu

The office of the President of Nepal denied information about the head of state's resignation amid mass unrest in the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to India Today.

Details

According to media reports, the President's aide called on protesters to negotiate next week.

At the same time, it is noted that protesters set fire to the building of the Nepalese parliament in Kathmandu, and the unrest is still ongoing.

Recall

Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli. The politician announced his decision on Tuesday amid escalating protests that arose after the government's ban on social media.

Prior to that, UNN reported that the President of Nepal himself made a similar move.

UNN also reported that Rajalakshmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died during the unrest in Nepal.