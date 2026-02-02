Near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian drones helped defenders avoid capture: the Air Assault Forces showed a video

Near Pokrovsk, four Ukrainian servicemen were rescued from enemy captivity thanks to the actions of aerial reconnaissance and attack drones. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops, UNN reports.

"Four servicemen were captured by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during the assault on an observation post. Subsequently, the enemy group accompanying our soldiers was discovered by aerial reconnaissance patrolling the area. Attack drones immediately flew to their aid," the post reads.

The approach of a swarm of FPV drones, as indicated, disoriented the Russian military and distracted their attention. Ukrainian soldiers took advantage of this and managed to escape from captivity, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian military tried to hide in bushes and trenches, but within a few minutes, more than 10 Ukrainian attack drones worked on the group.

"Result: enemy personnel - destroyed," the post says.

