03:28 PM • 3326 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
11:00 AM • 16355 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 29663 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 55669 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 72664 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50021 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 49815 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 35988 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52169 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65544 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 82577 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 109812 views
Near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian drones helped defenders avoid capture: the Air Assault Forces showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4020 views

Four Ukrainian servicemen were rescued from enemy captivity near Pokrovsk. Aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy group, and attack drones helped free the prisoners.

Near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian drones helped defenders avoid capture: the Air Assault Forces showed a video

Near Pokrovsk, four Ukrainian servicemen were rescued from enemy captivity thanks to the actions of aerial reconnaissance and attack drones. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops, UNN reports.

Details

"Four servicemen were captured by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during the assault on an observation post. Subsequently, the enemy group accompanying our soldiers was discovered by aerial reconnaissance patrolling the area. Attack drones immediately flew to their aid," the post reads.

The approach of a swarm of FPV drones, as indicated, disoriented the Russian military and distracted their attention. Ukrainian soldiers took advantage of this and managed to escape from captivity, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian military tried to hide in bushes and trenches, but within a few minutes, more than 10 Ukrainian attack drones worked on the group.

"Result: enemy personnel - destroyed," the post says.

Recall

In the north of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces stopped an attempted assault by more than 20 Russian infantrymen. Paratroopers of the 25th brigade detected and eliminated the enemy.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine