Near Kyiv, unknown individuals poisoned cats and dogs; the animals died

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In the village of Knyazhichi near Kyiv, dogs and cats were poisoned; among the dead animals were pets as well. Police are establishing the circumstances and those involved, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv region police.

Police received a report from a local resident of the village of Knyazhichi about the possible poisoning of dogs and cats. Some of the dead animals were pets - the statement said.

Investigators, an оперативно-investigative team, and a community police officer arrived at the scene.

Police officers questioned possible participants in the incident and witnesses.

In connection with this incident, the information was entered into the unified register of statements and reports concerning committed criminal offenses and other events. An investigation is currently under way, and all the circumstances of the animals’ poisoning, as well as the persons involved in the incident, are being established - law enforcement officials concluded.

It should be recalled

In Ukraine, cruel treatment of animals carries administrative or criminal liability, depending on the consequences.

Administrative liability — for abusing animals without serious consequences, abandoning them, or violating the rules for their keeping and transportation, fines ranging from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500 or administrative arrest for up to 15 days are предусмотрены, as well as confiscation of the animal in cases where its life is at risk.

Criminal liability — for cruel treatment of vertebrates resulting in mutilation or death, the age of liability begins at 14–16 years.