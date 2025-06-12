$41.510.04
NBU warned about phishing emails with fake addresses - it's about malicious letters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

The National Bank of Ukraine warned about fraudulent distribution of e-mails with viruses, disguised as official documents of the NBU. They call not to open files and check the mail domain.

NBU warned about phishing emails with fake addresses - it's about malicious letters

The National Bank of Ukraine warned citizens and organizations that fraudsters are sending out e-mails allegedly on behalf of the NBU. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, the fraud consists in mass mailing of malicious files disguised as official documents of the NBU.

Today, a fraudulent campaign was recorded to send out letters with malicious attachments that mimic an official letter from the NBU - in the subject line of the letter and the name of the attached file

- the National Bank said.

In addition, the attackers disguise the e-mail address to make it look close to the real one.

Attackers send letters from different e-mail addresses, but indicate a fake e-mail in the signature: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]), similar to the official domain of the National Bank of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

Phishing: what it is and how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud24.07.24, 12:15 • 159217 views

The National Bank called on users not to open such files and not to interact with suspicious content.

Do not download files attached to such letters, and do not follow the attached links!

- the agency stressed.

For the safety of citizens, the NBU also explained exactly which mail is used by employees of the institution.

We emphasize that for e-mail correspondence, NBU employees use only the official corporate mail, which contains the @bank.gov.ua domain

- noted in the National Bank.

Additionally

The National Bank stressed that in case of any suspicion of phishing or forgery of letters, it is worth reporting the incident to IT specialists or law enforcement agencies.

Reminder

Phishing attacks remain one of the most common tools of cyber fraudsters in times of war. In 2024, CERT-UA recorded hundreds of cases of such attacks using the brands of state institutions.

How not to become a victim of hacking in Telegram: advice from the Ministry of Digital Affairs19.03.25, 10:11 • 35655 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
