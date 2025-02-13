NBU Head: Tax authorities will not get uncontrolled access to banking secrecy

The National Bank of Ukraine does not agree with uncontrolled and unlimited extrajudicial access to banking secrecy by tax or other authorities. This was stated by the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

Bank secrecy is one of the fundamental institutions of trust in banks and the financial system. The Civil Code clearly states that banks are guarantors of bank account secrecy. The NBU is ready to discuss the procedure and regulations, but cannot accept uncontrolled and unlimited extrajudicial access to bank secrecy for any body. The following procedure must be followed - Pyshny said.

According to him, the EU has established practices and requirements for combating money laundering and tax evasion, but nowhere does it provide for unlimited access to banking secrecy. Therefore, it cannot be said that banking information will be disclosed uncontrollably or without proper regulation.

Experts: opening banking secrecy and getting into the pockets of Ukrainians is Hetmantsev's personal goal

The NBU will be satisfied with adherence to the basic principles and understanding of the value of banking secrecy as an essential element of financial stability. It's too early to talk about the details of the regulation, as we are in the process of interagency cooperation. We are communicating with law enforcement and tax authorities, MPs, and other authorities. We clearly state that banking secrecy is a fundamental institution, no less important than the presumption of innocence - the NBU governor emphasized.

Recall

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko stated that banking secrecy protects only "thieves and criminals". In his opinion, the tax service should have access to the financial data of Ukrainians protected by banking secrecy.

