Experts: opening banking secrecy and getting into the pockets of Ukrainians is Hetmantsev's personal goal

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 57587 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107567 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136453 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135133 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167151 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102746 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102481 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104467 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 71331 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 44357 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 57587 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248637 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259147 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32004 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105862 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105867 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122036 views
Actual
Experts: opening banking secrecy and getting into the pockets of Ukrainians is Hetmantsev's personal goal

Experts: opening banking secrecy and getting into the pockets of Ukrainians is Hetmantsev's personal goal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102180 views

MP Danylo Hetmantsev is reportedly behind a strategy to abolish banking secrecy in Ukraine, a move that critics fear could lead to increased fiscal scrutiny and loss of privacy.

The idea to abolish banking secrecy is personally behind MP Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Financial Committee. According to experts, this is his personal goal. Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the board of ICC Ukraine, a member of the Board of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, and Anatoliy Amelin, a co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future think tank, spoke about this on the YouTube channel ALPHA MEDIA, UNN reports .

Details

According to experts, the National Revenue Strategy until 2030, which was recently presented by the authorities, provides for the complete abolition of banking secrecy. It is believed that Hetmantsev is behind the development of this strategy, which is supposed to strengthen the fiscal capacity of the state. According to analysts, the strategy will lead to higher taxes, expanded powers of the tax service, and the abolition of banking secrecy.

"The abolition of banking secrecy... was denied (by government officials, including Hetmantsev - ed.) because it is a topic of Hetmantsev himself. If we dive into history a little bit, 20 years ago, during the Orange Revolution - January 2005 - a young graduate student Hetmantsev wrote his PhD thesis on "Banking Secrecy. Peculiarities of Regulatory Regulation"... This (abolition of banking secrecy - ed.) was his personal goal," Oleksiyenko said, adding that Hetmantsev had already been researching the issue of opening banking secrecy 20 years ago.

Searches were conducted in the companies of the "king of cash" Strelkovsky, whom the media call a protégé of MP Hetmantsev 29.12.23, 15:19 • 27819 views

Oleksiyenko recalled that it was after Hetmantsev was elected to the parliament that two specialized committees of the Verkhovna Rada, which had been separate for the entire previous history, were united, the Banking Committee and the Tax Committee. And in the same year, 2019, the first legislative norms were adopted that made banking secrecy not such a secret - at the request of some law enforcement agencies, the AMCU and other authorized bodies, without a court, banks were obliged to disclose information. In 2020, banking secrecy ceased to exist for the executive service. Next, a discussion began on the abolition of banking secrecy for the tax authorities. Anatoliy Amelin emphasized that the desire to destroy banking secrecy has a name and a surname.

"And not just bank secrecy, but essentially to get into our wallet and take everything out as much as possible without asking us much about our wishes. Just make a note of it," Amelin said.

Experts recalled the NBU's letter, according to which banks must provide the regulator with information on all P2P transfers (transfers between individuals - ed.) to the regulator. The next logical step would be to treat such transfers as income, but it is banking secrecy that stands in the way. It protects such transfers all over the world.

"For now [it is an obstacle - ed.) But they want to remove it with this National Revenue Strategy," Amelin said.

He also reminded that there is no presumption of innocence for the tax service

"For the tax authorities, there is no presumption of innocence and you are all violators, suspects - you can be taken by the seat of your pants and essentially controlled. They can take your property and so on," the expert said.

Recall

The National Revenue Strategy for 2024-2030 was approved at a government meeting on December 27, 2023.

READ ALSO: Hetmantsev manages the tax service through his former assistant, a member of the Taxpayers Association 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising