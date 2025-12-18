$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 4082 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5730 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10134 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12735 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10776 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16079 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10335 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7970 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23598 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20224 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
NBU considers "reparation loan" as a baseline scenario, but has a "plan B" in case of delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

The National Bank of Ukraine considers receiving a reparation loan as the baseline scenario, but in case of delays with external assistance, the government can rely on banks. NBU Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk noted that banks have the potential to increase investments in government securities.

NBU considers "reparation loan" as a baseline scenario, but has a "plan B" in case of delays

For the National Bank of Ukraine, the basic scenario remains the receipt of a reparations loan, which is currently being discussed in the EU, but in case of delays with external assistance, according to the regulator, the government will be able to partially rely on banks, said NBU Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk during a briefing on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the NBU, financial support will remain the key to Ukraine's macroeconomic stability.

At the same time, risks associated with the irregularity or insufficiency of external financing remain, if we are talking about 2026-2027. And, of course, we are now very closely following the developments regarding the reparations loan. In fact, for us, its receipt remains our basic scenario for now.

- Nikolaychuk emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, "as we have repeatedly emphasized, the risks regarding external financing are quite significant."

If these risks materialize due to additional temporary pauses in the receipt of external assistance, in our opinion, the government will be able to partially rely on banks, as it has been in recent years. In our opinion, banks have the potential to somewhat increase their investments in government securities given sufficient liquidity.

- Nikolaychuk noted.

According to the NBU, "bank liquidity indicators are high." "However, the share of high-quality liquid assets has decreased to about one-third of bank assets since the beginning of the year. Further liquidity management will require increased attention, primarily due to the active growth of banks' loan portfolios. This will be facilitated by banks carrying out the process of assessing the adequacy of internal liquidity (ILAAP)," the NBU statement says.

"In the second half of the year, the economy grew, inflation slowed down, and business and household incomes increased. However, the energy deficit caused by the enemy suppresses economic activity and worsens business and household expectations. Therefore, the economy will slow down further," the National Bank also noted.

Julia Shramko

