Natural gas prices in the US hit a record: what's the reason

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 6438 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 24124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 54909 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 34320 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107338 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92779 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111547 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116547 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147091 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115096 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 52499 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79213 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 32518 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103544 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 44593 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 54909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147091 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138108 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170633 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 2951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131836 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133756 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162323 views
Natural gas prices in the US hit a record: what's the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24938 views

US natural gas futures hit their highest level in two years due to harsh winter conditions. The freezing of gas wells and record LNG exports led to a 29% increase in prices over the week.

Natural gas futures in the United States have reached their highest level in more than two years due to harsh winter conditions that have increased demand and limited supplies. This is reported by Trading Economics, according to UNN.

Due to the freezing of gas wells in key production regions, production declined, and record export volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) further complicated the market situation

- the statement said.

This surge is part of a prolonged rise that has pushed gas prices to technically oversold levels and caused a sharp rise in the value of shares of major gas companies.

Gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.8% on Wednesday to close at $4,280 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), their highest close since December 2022. This is the seventh consecutive day of gains, something not seen since July 2021. The rise, which has pushed gas prices up 29% in just one week, comes as temperatures drop, increasing heating demand while limiting production due to freezing conditions in key supply regions.

The ratio of oil price to gas price has fallen sharply due to this surge in gas prices and the decline in oil prices, dropping to 17 to 1, the lowest level since December 2022. Historically, the oil price in 2025 averaged 20 times the gas price, compared to 33 times in 2024 and a five-year average of 21 times between 2019 and 2023. These changes reflect a shift in energy market dynamics, making natural gas a more competitive alternative to oil in terms of price.

Ukraine is interested in purchasing and pumping gas from the US into its storage facilities - Siberia05.02.25, 14:02 • 25020 views

On the supply side, production rebounded slightly in early February, with gas production in the lower 48 states averaging 105.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), up from 102.7 Bcf/d in January. However, due to the Arctic cold that has gripped key production regions, daily production has dropped by 6.7 Bcf/d over the past two weeks, reaching a four-week low of 100.1 Bcf/d. This sharp drop highlights the vulnerability of gas production to extreme weather conditions as freezing temperatures continue to affect well operations and pipeline flows.

Despite these supply constraints, LNG exports reached record levels, further exacerbating the situation on the domestic market. Gas flows to liquefied natural gas plants averaged 15.4 Bcf/d in February, up from 14.6 Bcf/d in January, surpassing the previous monthly record of 14.7 Bcf/d set in December 2023. Gas exports reached an all-time high of 16.2 Bcf/d on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 16.0 Bcf/d set just one day earlier. The rapid expansion of LNG capacity in the US is playing a key role in supporting demand, with Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG plant in Louisiana ramping up production to a new high of 1.6 Bcf/d.

Gas prices in Europe hit 2-year high on weather and dwindling reserves - WSJ10.02.25, 14:19 • 25411 views

Weather forecasts indicate that cold temperatures will prevail in most US states through February 22, keeping heating demand high before temperatures return to seasonal norms in late February and early March. As temperatures drop, gas demand, including exports, is expected to decline from 146.8 Bcf/d this week to 129.2 Bcf/d next week.

Meanwhile, unplanned outages at key LNG facilities have added to market uncertainty. Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana is experiencing a significant decline in gas flows for processing, falling to a two-month low of 1.6 Bcf/d on Wednesday, down from 2.4 Bcf/d the previous day. Although a strong storm has passed through Louisiana, the possible consequences for the plant are still unclear.

Recall

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this month , Trump discussed the possibility of Tokyo's involvement in a project to produce and export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska. https://unn.ua/amp/ssha-ta-yaponiia-obhovoriuiut-hazovyi-proiekt-na-aliastsi-za-dollar44-mlrd

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

