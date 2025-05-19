Trump and Putin discussed another prisoner exchange between Russia and the USA - Ushakov

US President Donald Trump in a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed another exchange of prisoners between Russia and the US - 9 for 9 people. This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"Exchanges of prisoners of the two countries were mentioned. The presidents noted that another such exchange of 9 for 9 people is currently being worked out," Ushakov said.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, said about readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum with the definition of the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.

Before the telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the latter asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy what issues should be discussed.