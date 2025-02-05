Ukraine is interested in purchasing and pumping gas from the US into its storage facilities - Siberia

Ukraine sees enormous potential in the possibility of purchasing LNG gas from the United States. There will be enough gas if it is pumped into Ukrainian storage facilities for Kyiv to play the role of a guarantor of energy security in Europe. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a press conference, UNN reports.

Addendum

Sibiga stated that Ukraine's rare earth resources would guarantee the presence of big business in Ukraine and the interest of our closest allies.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready to extract minerals together with foreign partners.

Thus, according to AFP, US President Donald Trump said that he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid, explaining that there has been "significant progress" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

UNN collected information that is known about rare earth metals.