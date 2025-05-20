NATO's refusal to promise Ukraine membership will damage the Alliance's reputation - Nauseda

If NATO does not fulfill its promise of membership for Ukraine, it will be a serious blow to the Alliance's reputation. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

We have very clearly strengthened the wording regarding Ukraine's prospects in NATO at least at the last three Alliance summits. And now to just take and remove all this - it will very strongly damage NATO's authority. It would be a huge blow to NATO's reputation - said Nauseda.

In his opinion, Ukraine should be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague in June so that it can present its position on these issues.

Citing diplomatic sources, several foreign media outlets have previously reported that the United States does not want Ukraine to be represented at this summit. At the same time, Russia is constantly putting forward a condition for peace - Ukraine's non-accession to the US-led military alliance.

The final communiqué of the 2023 Vilnius NATO Summit states that "Ukraine will become a member of NATO when the Allies agree and the relevant conditions are met."

NATO first promised to admit Ukraine to its membership back in 2008 at the Bucharest Summit, but no specific conditions for this were defined at that time.

Nauseda believes that there are two ways for Ukraine to obtain Western security guarantees. The first is to constantly strengthen its own army, the second is to join NATO

However, according to him, the second option would be more effective for the Alliance countries.

(A strong Ukrainian army) – this is even expressed in figures, approximately 50 billion euros, maybe a little more, per year. And the question arises whether the Western world is ready to spend such really significant funds for this purpose every year - Nauseda noted.

"If so, that's great, but we have reason to believe that this process is accompanied by political difficulties every year, it is often not possible to raise the necessary amount, and we do not know until the last minute whether we will be able to provide Ukraine with sufficient support," the President of Lithuania said.

"That is why NATO membership (...) is probably the cheapest way to guarantee security for Ukraine," he added.

NATO defense ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on June 5, 2025. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will chair the meeting.