NATO will take on more commitments to help Ukraine - Umerov

Ukraine sees that all its allies support it. The United States will continue to provide security assistance. NATO will take on more commitments to provide assistance.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a joint speech with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to journalists, UNN correspondent reports.

Yesterday we met within the contact group (Ramstein - ed.) and had a productive discussion, thank you Mark (Rutte - ed.) for your support. We are now continuing our discussions, focusing on security assistance. We see that all our allies support us. The United States will continue to provide security assistance. NATO will make more commitments to provide assistance and training - Umerov said.

The Minister of Defense expressed his gratitude to NATO representatives and leaders of NATO member states.

Trump said Ukraine has “effectively” agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.

On February 12, Zelenskyy said that the United States had handed over a draft of the natural resources agreement to the Ukrainian team. Ukraine wants to study this document in order to finalize the agreement in Munich.