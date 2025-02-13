NATO will take on more commitments to help Ukraine - Umerov

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10366 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76640 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106681 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77666 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 118029 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101187 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153730 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90672 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58309 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87791 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48043 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 118036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153733 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144346 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134409 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136316 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164543 views
NATO will take on more commitments to help Ukraine - Umerov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31575 views

Defense Minister Umerov announced the expansion of NATO and US support for Ukraine. During the Ramstein meeting, they discussed security assistance and training for the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine sees that all its allies support it. The United States will continue to provide security assistance. NATO will take on more commitments to provide assistance.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a joint speech with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to journalists, UNN correspondent reports.

Yesterday we met within the contact group (Ramstein - ed.) and had a productive discussion, thank you Mark (Rutte - ed.) for your support. We are now continuing our discussions, focusing on security assistance. We see that all our allies support us. The United States will continue to provide security assistance. NATO will make more commitments to provide assistance and training

- Umerov said.

The Minister of Defense expressed his gratitude to NATO representatives and leaders of NATO member states.

AddendumAddendum

Trump said Ukraine has “effectively” agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.

 On February 12, Zelenskyy said that the United States had handed over a draft of the natural resources agreement to the Ukrainian team. Ukraine wants to study this document in order to finalize the agreement in Munich. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising