Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
NATO standards in medical support of the Defense Forces: The Rada adopted the law

NATO standards in medical support of the Defense Forces: The Rada adopted the law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 57907 views

Parliament adopts a law introducing NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clinical protocols and regulations on pre-hospital care.

At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that provides for the introduction of NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

The Rada supported in general the law No. 10343 on the organization of an appropriate level of medical support for the Armed Forces. It is about clinical protocols and standards in accordance with NATO standards

- Zheleznyak said.

He noted that 264 MPs supported the law.

According to the law, the concept of "pre-hospital stage of medical care" is introduced - the period of medical care from the moment a person is identified in an emergency or seeks medical care until he or she is hospitalized in a health care facility or refuses to be hospitalized.

The law also assigns to the functions of the Ministry of Defense the approval of clinical protocols, logistics sheets, standards for the provision of pre-hospital medical care during combat operations and training of security and defense forces based on NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense will determine the procedure for compliance with these standards and oversee it.

The Ministry will also define requirements and quality standards for specialized medical devices used by the defense forces.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada passed a billthat allows clinics to store, rather than dispose of, frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers in cryobanks for three years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak

