NATO standards in medical support of the Armed Forces: Zelensky signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 10343, which provides for the introduction of clinical protocols and NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

"Returned on 01.03.2024 with a signature from the President of Ukraine," the document's status message reads.

Addendum

In February 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a draft law that provides for the implementation of NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the law, the concept of "pre-hospital stage of medical care" is introduced - the period of medical care from the moment a person is identified in an emergency or seeks medical care until he or she is hospitalized in a health care facility or refuses to be hospitalized.

The law also assigns to the functions of the Ministry of Defense the approval of clinical protocols, logistics sheets, standards for the provision of pre-hospital medical care during combat operations and training of security and defense forces based on NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense will determine the procedure for compliance with these standards and oversee it.

The Ministry will also define requirements and quality standards for specialized medical devices used by the defense forces.