In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16699 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 53506 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41652 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208846 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188478 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175883 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221066 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249251 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155053 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14281 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169846 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169846 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188437 views
NATO standards in medical support of the Armed Forces: Zelensky signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24886 views

The law signed by President Zelenskyy introduces NATO clinical protocols and standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

NATO standards in medical support of the Armed Forces: Zelensky signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 10343, which provides for the introduction of clinical protocols and  NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

 "Returned on 01.03.2024 with a signature from the President of Ukraine," the document's status message reads.

Addendum

In February 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a draft law that provides for the implementation of NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the law, the concept of "pre-hospital stage of medical care" is introduced - the period of medical care from the moment a person is identified in an emergency or seeks medical care until he or she is hospitalized in a health care facility or refuses to be hospitalized.

The law also assigns to the functions of the Ministry of Defense the approval of clinical protocols, logistics sheets, standards for the provision of pre-hospital medical care during combat operations and training of security and defense forces based on NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense will determine the procedure for compliance with these standards and oversee it.

The Ministry will also define requirements and quality standards for specialized medical devices used by the defense forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsHealth
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
