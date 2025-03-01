NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Rutte called on the President of Ukraine to improve relations with Donald Trump after the failed meeting at the White House. The NATO Secretary General reminded of the importance of US support and Trump's contribution to helping Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restore his relations with Donald Trump and the US presidential administration. This is reported by The Guardian and CGTN America, UNN reports.
I told him that we have to stick together-the United States, Ukraine, and Europe-to ensure a lasting peace for Ukraine,
According to him, Zelenskyy should find ways to improve relations with Trump after what happened in the Oval Office.
Rutte noted that he could not disclose many details of the conversation, but mentioned that "we should respect" what Trump has already done for Ukraine.
Asked what Zelenskyy said about his meeting with Trump, Rutte said he was not at liberty to disclose what they talked about. At the same time, he "made it clear to him that we really have to respect what President Trump has done for Ukraine" (referring to the Javelin anti-tank missiles that the United States provided to our country during Trump's first term).
The NATO Secretary General added that Ukraine would be "nothing" without the support of the United States.
So I told him that we really have to give credit to Trump for what he did then, for what America has done since then, and for what America continues to do,
He also called yesterday's meeting between the two leaders at the White House "unsuccessful.
In addition, Rutte insisted that Trump intends to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine, but said that the US president would like Europe and Canada to spend more on defense.
Recall
After meeting with Trump at the White House , Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke with French President Macron. This was followed by talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.