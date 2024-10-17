NATO Secretary General and Polish President discuss support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Andrzej Duda and Mark Rutte had a telephone conversation about assistance to Ukraine and policy towards Russia. Rutte said that NATO will not be intimidated by Russia's threats and will continue to support Ukraine.
On Wednesday evening , Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the Alliance's involvement in supporting Ukraine and its policy toward the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Office of the President of Poland on the X network, UNN reports.
"During the conversation, they discussed priorities for strengthening the Alliance's deterrence and defense, policy towards Russian Federation, and NATO's involvement in supporting Ukraine," the statement said.
The President of Poland also once again congratulated Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte statedthat the Alliance will not be intimidated by the threats from Russia and will continue to support Ukraine. During a visit to the NATO mission in Ukraine, he emphasized the defensive nature of the Alliance and its readiness to confront any threat.