NATO prepares large-scale air defense reform - Bloomberg

NATO is preparing a large-scale reform of its air defense system ahead of the July summit, integrating lessons from the war in Ukraine, sources familiar with the discussions report. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the interlocutors, who asked not to be named due to the confidentiality of the meetings, the reform involves the North Atlantic Alliance transitioning from "air policing" - monitoring sovereign airspace in peacetime - to an air defense system more focused on protection against invasions or attacks using missiles and drones.

The publication emphasizes that the response to last year's violation of Polish airspace by a drone drew criticism when advanced equipment was used to shoot down inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles. The government in Warsaw subsequently appealed to NATO countries for consultations, calling the incident "an act of aggression" by Moscow.

NATO prepares to strengthen Alliance defense and further support Ukraine - Rutte

This incident was followed by other incidents in NATO member states, prompting the alliance to announce the strengthening of its eastern flank by closing gaps in air defense and integrating approaches. The operation, known as Eastern Sentry, according to Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexis Grinkevich, was "a completely new defense project."

The reform under consideration aims to make the mission permanent to better counter drones and hypersonic threats, a senior NATO military official said. Alliance forces will use both ground-based assets, such as interceptors, and air resources.

Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles