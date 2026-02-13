$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
02:32 PM • 12217 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 15192 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 17808 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
February 13, 11:25 AM • 40119 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 10:00 AM • 55615 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 42863 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30583 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40723 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65432 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM • 40118 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM • 55615 views
NATO prepares large-scale air defense reform - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

NATO is preparing a large-scale reform of its air defense system ahead of the July summit, integrating lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. The reform envisages a shift from air patrolling to protection against invasions, missiles, and drones.

NATO prepares large-scale air defense reform - Bloomberg

NATO is preparing a large-scale reform of its air defense system ahead of the July summit, integrating lessons from the war in Ukraine, sources familiar with the discussions report. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the interlocutors, who asked not to be named due to the confidentiality of the meetings, the reform involves the North Atlantic Alliance transitioning from "air policing" - monitoring sovereign airspace in peacetime - to an air defense system more focused on protection against invasions or attacks using missiles and drones.

The publication emphasizes that the response to last year's violation of Polish airspace by a drone drew criticism when advanced equipment was used to shoot down inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles. The government in Warsaw subsequently appealed to NATO countries for consultations, calling the incident "an act of aggression" by Moscow.

NATO prepares to strengthen Alliance defense and further support Ukraine - Rutte12.02.26, 11:24 • 3664 views

This incident was followed by other incidents in NATO member states, prompting the alliance to announce the strengthening of its eastern flank by closing gaps in air defense and integrating approaches. The operation, known as Eastern Sentry, according to Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexis Grinkevich, was "a completely new defense project."

The reform under consideration aims to make the mission permanent to better counter drones and hypersonic threats, a senior NATO military official said. Alliance forces will use both ground-based assets, such as interceptors, and air resources.

Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles13.02.26, 20:18 • 558 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Ukraine
Poland