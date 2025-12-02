In December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations on ending the war - NSDC

In the first half of December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations for a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the forecast of information threats from the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main efforts of Russian propaganda will be focused on discrediting the negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States and trying to promote the narrative that "Ukraine is disrupting negotiations."

Russia is also expected to intensify information operations aimed at creating the impression of a "catastrophic" state of affairs at the front.

Russian propaganda will exaggerate the successes of its army and fabricate new "victorious" reports - predicted by the CCD.

In addition, they assume that with the onset of winter, an intensification of information operations by Russia is expected, aimed at instilling fears about the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, continuing the disinformation campaign around provocations by Russian UAVs in European countries, and intensifying propaganda in the countries of the Global South using the "BRICS+ anti-terrorist conference."

Recall

The European Union plans to create a center to combat disinformation threats from Russia and other countries.

Russian propaganda spreads disinformation about Ukrainian drones attacking European countries - CPD