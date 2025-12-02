In December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations on ending the war - NSDC

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
December 1, 05:14 PM • 13367 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 23904 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 21340 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 22313 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 23950 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 22135 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23006 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 44468 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20513 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 42448 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
98%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bitcoin fell below $85,000 due to crypto crashDecember 1, 06:39 PM • 8778 views
Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJPhotoDecember 1, 07:29 PM • 3092 views
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC News11:05 PM • 4416 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation12:09 AM • 6556 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 3654 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 19461 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 26727 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 35568 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 44455 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 42439 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 24541 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 27394 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 84283 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 60331 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 76630 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Gold
The Diplomat

In December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations on ending the war - NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign regarding negotiations on a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine. The NSDC predicts that Russia will focus on discrediting the negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States, strengthening the narrative that "Ukraine is disrupting negotiations."

In December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations on ending the war - NSDC

In the first half of December, the Kremlin will intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations for a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the forecast of information threats from the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports  UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main efforts of Russian propaganda will be focused on discrediting the negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States and trying to promote the narrative that "Ukraine is disrupting negotiations."

Russia is also expected to intensify information operations aimed at creating the impression of a "catastrophic" state of affairs at the front.

Russian propaganda will exaggerate the successes of its army and fabricate new "victorious" reports

- predicted by the CCD.

In addition, they assume that with the onset of winter, an intensification of information operations by Russia is expected, aimed at instilling fears about the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, continuing the disinformation campaign around provocations by Russian UAVs in European countries, and intensifying propaganda in the countries of the Global South using the "BRICS+ anti-terrorist conference."

Recall

The European Union plans to create a center to combat disinformation threats from Russia and other countries.

Russian propaganda spreads disinformation about Ukrainian drones attacking European countries - CPD27.11.25, 07:44 • 3643 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine