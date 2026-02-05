$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
National Library of Ukraine for Children damaged by enemy drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

As a result of a drone attack on Kyiv, the building of the National Library of Ukraine for Children was damaged. The blast wave blew out 10 window units and a balcony door, and cracks were found in the walls and foundation.

National Library of Ukraine for Children damaged by enemy drone attack

As a result of a drone attack on the capital, the building of the National Library of Ukraine for Children was damaged. As reported by the Ministry of Culture, the blast wave damaged 10 window units and a balcony door, including in the premises of the departments serving the youngest readers, UNN reports.

Details

The agency noted that on February 5, Russian troops committed another crime by directing drones at the Ukrainian capital. As a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV near the building of the National Library of Ukraine for Children, damage to the institution's premises was recorded.

The blast wave damaged 10 window units and a balcony door, including in the premises of the departments serving the youngest readers. Local damage to structural elements of the foundation, cracks in the walls, and individual defects in the interior decoration were also found.

"Russia continues to attack the civilian population of Ukraine. It also tries to destroy historical heritage, cultural and educational institutions — spaces where children gain knowledge, support, and a sense of security," said Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Bohdana Laiuk.

In addition, cracks were found on the decorative tiles in the library's shelter, which was renovated last year with the assistance of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine.

The consequences of the damage are currently being recorded. The National Library continues to work for children and their families, the agency added.

Addendum

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Russia has destroyed and damaged more than 850 libraries in Ukraine. The damage to children's cultural and educational institutions is further evidence of Russia's deliberate destruction of Ukraine's humanitarian and cultural space, as well as an attempt to destroy safe environments in which the country's future is formed.

The National Library of Ukraine for Children is the main children's library in Ukraine. It is the national book depository of children's literature, a scientific, reference-bibliographic, information, and consulting center for specialized children's and rural libraries serving children. It was founded in 1967. The total collection of the library amounts to more than 500,000 copies of books, magazines, gramophone records, compact discs, filmstrips, and films.

"The National Library of Ukraine for Children is an incredibly active and vibrant space, where children and families come every day. Just a few days ago, the Vsevolod Nestaiko Prize for the best children's book was awarded here. I sincerely thank the director and the entire library team, who even during the war continue to develop and preserve it as a place of meeting, reading, and trust," said Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Bohdana Laiuk.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineCulture
Ukraine