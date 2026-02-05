National Library of Ukraine for Children damaged by enemy drone attack

As a result of a drone attack on the capital, the building of the National Library of Ukraine for Children was damaged. As reported by the Ministry of Culture, the blast wave damaged 10 window units and a balcony door, including in the premises of the departments serving the youngest readers, UNN reports.

Details

The agency noted that on February 5, Russian troops committed another crime by directing drones at the Ukrainian capital. As a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV near the building of the National Library of Ukraine for Children, damage to the institution's premises was recorded.

The blast wave damaged 10 window units and a balcony door, including in the premises of the departments serving the youngest readers. Local damage to structural elements of the foundation, cracks in the walls, and individual defects in the interior decoration were also found.

"Russia continues to attack the civilian population of Ukraine. It also tries to destroy historical heritage, cultural and educational institutions — spaces where children gain knowledge, support, and a sense of security," said Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Bohdana Laiuk.

In addition, cracks were found on the decorative tiles in the library's shelter, which was renovated last year with the assistance of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine.

The consequences of the damage are currently being recorded. The National Library continues to work for children and their families, the agency added.

Addendum

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Russia has destroyed and damaged more than 850 libraries in Ukraine. The damage to children's cultural and educational institutions is further evidence of Russia's deliberate destruction of Ukraine's humanitarian and cultural space, as well as an attempt to destroy safe environments in which the country's future is formed.

The National Library of Ukraine for Children is the main children's library in Ukraine. It is the national book depository of children's literature, a scientific, reference-bibliographic, information, and consulting center for specialized children's and rural libraries serving children. It was founded in 1967. The total collection of the library amounts to more than 500,000 copies of books, magazines, gramophone records, compact discs, filmstrips, and films.

"The National Library of Ukraine for Children is an incredibly active and vibrant space, where children and families come every day. Just a few days ago, the Vsevolod Nestaiko Prize for the best children's book was awarded here. I sincerely thank the director and the entire library team, who even during the war continue to develop and preserve it as a place of meeting, reading, and trust," said Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Bohdana Laiuk.