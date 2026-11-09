NASA announced the selection of a new generation of astronauts for missions to the Moon and Mars

The U.S. space agency NASA has announced the recruitment of a new generation of astronauts for missions to the Moon and preparation for flights to Mars as part of the Artemis program. The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

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"The people we select will be able to walk on the Moon, live and work at a lunar base, and help develop the systems and operations that will ultimately deliver crews to Mars," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said.

The application deadline is midnight on Thursday, December 3. The final selection of candidates is planned to be completed by the end of 2027.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and meet the qualification requirements: hold a master's degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM), have a relevant medical education, piloting experience or at least two years of doctoral-level study, as well as at least three years of professional experience.

The last time NASA recruited astronauts was in 2024, ultimately selecting ten candidates from more than 8,000 applicants. Overall, since the 1960s, the agency has recruited 370 people for training, while the current corps consists of 32 active astronauts.

The plan to return Americans to the Moon is scheduled for 2028 with the support of SpaceX and Blue Origin.

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