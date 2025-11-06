Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after 40 years in US Congress

The first female Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has announced that she will not seek re-election to Congress in 2026, ending more than four decades of political career. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The 85-year-old Democrat from California, who was first elected to Congress in 1987, announced her decision in a video message.

I will not seek re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my last year of service – Pelosi stated.

Her statement came two days after California voters approved "Proposition 50" – an initiative that changes electoral districts in favor of Democrats. This move, according to analysts, reflects a political strategy that Pelosi has supported for many years.

Pelosi considers how Biden's slowness during his exit from the presidential race contributed to the Democrats' defeat

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives is known for her tough confrontation with Donald Trump and her key role in his two impeachment proceedings.

I regret that I didn't win more elections to remove Republicans from power and make sure that a creature like Donald Trump never becomes president of the United States – Pelosi stated in an interview.

The attacker on Nancy Pelosi's husband received a life sentence